Home NATIONAL Man Carrying A Sword, Dressed As Joker Arrested In Virginia
Man Carrying A Sword, Dressed As Joker Arrested In Virginia
NATIONAL
0

Man Carrying A Sword, Dressed As Joker Arrested In Virginia

0
0
Joker_Outfit-Arrest_15514
now viewing

Man Carrying A Sword, Dressed As Joker Arrested In Virginia

breana-talbot
now playing

Police: Woman Falsely Claims Sexual Assault By 3 Black Males

cuban+flag
now playing

Cubans Say They Entered US Before End Of Immigration Policy

326b586b-1afb-4b02-aea3-73d4311b12b4-large16x9_1280x960_70323B00ILQGT
now playing

Texas Police Chief Suspended After Chase, Standoff At Home

murder
now playing

Brothers In Texas Get Life In Prison For 3 Mexico Killings

University+of+Texas+UT+Tower+03
now playing

Survey: 15 Percent Of Women On UT Campus Report Being Raped

f-blogger-a-20170326-870×604
now playing

US Immigration Judge Grants Asylum To Singapore Teen Blogger

debbiereynoldscarriefisher
now playing

Public Memorial Service To Honor Fisher And Reynolds

untitled
now playing

Police: Florida Man Cited For Eating Pancakes In The Street

Health_Overhaul_States_20294
now playing

Many Governors Welcome Demise Of GOP Health Care Bill

donald_trump_august_19_2015_cropped
now playing

UPDATE: Trump Blames Democrats For Health Bill's Failure

(AP) – Police in Virginia have arrested a man who was dressed as comic book villain the Joker and reportedly carrying a sword.

Winchester Police Department spokeswoman Jennifer Hall said in a news release that the department got several 911 calls Friday afternoon reporting a man made up as Batman’s nemesis. He was wearing a cape and carrying a sword.

Thirty-one-year-old Jeremy Putman has been charged with wearing a mask in public, a felony that can result in a year in jail.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Putman has a lawyer.

Related posts:

  1. Edinburg Man Arrested In Million-Dollar Meth Bust
  2. Cops: Mom Beat, Choked Girl Over Incorrect Bible Verses
  3. Teenager Dies A Week After Being Shot In Pharr Home Invasion
  4. Israel Police Arrest Suspect In Threats On US Jewish Targets
Related Posts
f-blogger-a-20170326-870×604

US Immigration Judge Grants Asylum To Singapore Teen Blogger

Danny Castillon 0
debbiereynoldscarriefisher

Public Memorial Service To Honor Fisher And Reynolds

Danny Castillon 0
untitled

Police: Florida Man Cited For Eating Pancakes In The Street

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video