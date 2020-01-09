TEXAS

Man Charged After Can Thrown Onto Court During Celtics Game

By 28 views
0

(AP) – Boston police say a man was arrested and escorted out of the arena after throwing a can of hard seltzer onto the court near the San Antonio Spurs bench during Wednesday night’s Boston Celtics game.

Police say 22-year-old Justin Arnold, of Everett, was charged with disturbing a public assembly. Police say Arnold appeared to be intoxicated. The 20-ounce can thrown from the balcony landed on the court and sprayed all over the floor as Celtics guard Kemba Walker argued with a referee. No details of an arraignment were released and it could not be determined if Arnold had an attorney.

White House Welcomes Court Ruling On Border Wall Spending

Previous article

Investigators: Off-Duty Officer Shoots Robber In Walmart

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in TEXAS