Man Charged After Can Thrown Onto Court During Celtics Game

(AP) – Boston police say a man was arrested and escorted out of the arena after throwing a can of hard seltzer onto the court near the San Antonio Spurs bench during Wednesday night’s Boston Celtics game.

Police say 22-year-old Justin Arnold, of Everett, was charged with disturbing a public assembly. Police say Arnold appeared to be intoxicated. The 20-ounce can thrown from the balcony landed on the court and sprayed all over the floor as Celtics guard Kemba Walker argued with a referee. No details of an arraignment were released and it could not be determined if Arnold had an attorney.