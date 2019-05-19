Man Charged In Abduction Of 8-Year-Old Girl

This booking photo from the Fort Worth Police Department shows Michael Webb under arrest on Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Texas. Webb has been charged in the abduction of an 8-year-old girl who was snatched from a street in Fort Worth, Texas, as she walked with her mother. Fort Worth police say the girl was found safe Sunday, about eight hours later, at a hotel in nearby Forest Hill. Webb was arrested at the scene on an aggravated kidnapping charge. (The Fort Worth Police Department via AP)

(AP) – A man has been charged in the abduction of an 8-year-old girl who was snatched from a street in Fort Worth, Texas, as she walked with her mother. Fort Worth police say the girl was found safe Sunday, about eight hours later, at a hotel in nearby Forest Hill.

Police say 51-year-old Michael Webb was arrested on an aggravated kidnapping charge. He is being held without bond. Officer Buddy Calzada says a man grabbed the girl Saturday evening, and sped away with her in a car. Police released surveillance video of the car . Police found Webb and the girl at the hotel after witnesses reported seeing the car there. She was taken to a hospital.

Online records don’t an attorney representing Webb who can speak on his behalf.