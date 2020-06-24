Man Charged In Connection With Body Found In Container

(AP) – Authorities say a Texas man has been arrested in connection with the discovery of the body of a woman in a plastic container floating in Kentucky Lake.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said agents believe 60-year-old Jeffery Rogers of Arlington, Texas, used a boat rented in Paris, Tennessee, to dispose of the body. Kentucky State Police said earlier that the woman was identified as 41-year-old Traci L. Jones of Granbury, Texas.

Rogers was charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. Police say he was arrested Tuesday in Fort Worth, Texas, with bond set at $1 million.