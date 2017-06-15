Home TEXAS Man Charged In Slaying Of 19-Year-Old Pregnant Woman
Man Charged In Slaying Of 19-Year-Old Pregnant Woman
TEXAS
Man Charged In Slaying Of 19-Year-Old Pregnant Woman

22-year-old Jared Javon Bias
Man Charged In Slaying Of 19-Year-Old Pregnant Woman

(AP) – Investigators say a Southeast Texas man has been charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting of a pregnant woman whose unborn daughter also died.  Jail records show 22-year-old Jared Javon Bias of Beaumont was being held without bond Thursday in the June 6 slaying. Beaumont police have said they believe 19-year-old Kera Teel was shot during a string of attempted robberies.

Police responding to shots fired found Teel, who was seven months pregnant, in her car in a parking lot. She and her unborn child died at a hospital.  Police say Bias turned himself in Wednesday night on a charge of hindering apprehension and was then charged with capital murder. Jail records didn’t immediately list an attorney to speak for Bias or details on the hindering charge.

