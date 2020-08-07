TEXAS

Man Charged In Slaying Of Fort Hood Soldier

By 28 views
0

(AP) – A Central Texas man has been charged with murder in the slaying of a Fort Hood soldier whose body was found beside a road four miles from where his burned sport utility vehicle was found.

Brandon Michael Olivares is booked into the Bell County Jail in Belton with a bond set at $1 million. A police affidavit says he and Pfc. Brandon Rosecrans were riding in Rosecran’s SUV when Olivares shot the soldier and left his body beside a secluded road near Stillhouse Hollow Lake in Harker Heights, about 11 miles from Fort Hood. His SUV was found burning about four miles away.

Drug Tunnel With Rail System, Water Lines Found Between Arizona And Mexico

Previous article

Army Secretary: Fort Hood Has High Rates Of Murder, Assault

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS