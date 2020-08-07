Man Charged In Slaying Of Fort Hood Soldier

(AP) – A Central Texas man has been charged with murder in the slaying of a Fort Hood soldier whose body was found beside a road four miles from where his burned sport utility vehicle was found.

Brandon Michael Olivares is booked into the Bell County Jail in Belton with a bond set at $1 million. A police affidavit says he and Pfc. Brandon Rosecrans were riding in Rosecran’s SUV when Olivares shot the soldier and left his body beside a secluded road near Stillhouse Hollow Lake in Harker Heights, about 11 miles from Fort Hood. His SUV was found burning about four miles away.