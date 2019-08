A pickup driver has been charged with intoxication manslaughter and three counts of intoxication assault in the suspected drunken driving crash that killed a San Benito woman.

Martin Zamorano was behind the wheel of his Ford F-150 with four passengers inside when he lost control and the truck plunged into a deep ditch in the area known as the mudpits north of La Paloma. The wreck early last Saturday morning killed 21-year-old Emma Ybarra and seriously injured the three other passengers.