Man Charged With 4-Year-Old Boy’s Death In San Antonio

(AP) – Authorities in San Antonio have charged a man with capital murder after the body of his girlfriend’s 4-year-old son was found lying next to him in a hotel room.

Police say the woman had left her three children in the care of her boyfriend, 32-year-old Michael Arroyo, at a San Antonio hotel Friday evening. Investigators say the woman returned to the hotel room and found her son dead and lying next to Arroyo, who was intoxicated. Police say the boy had visible head injuries and other bruising.

The woman’s two other children, ages 1 and 3, were taken to a local hospital for treatment of possible injuries. Arroyo was also charged with two counts of injury to a child. He was taken to a hospital for possible toxic ingestion.