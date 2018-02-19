Home TEXAS Man Charged With 4-Year-Old Boy’s Death In San Antonio
Man Charged With 4-Year-Old Boy’s Death In San Antonio
TEXAS
0

Man Charged With 4-Year-Old Boy’s Death In San Antonio

0
0
shutterstock_185887181_police_lights_generic1
now viewing

Man Charged With 4-Year-Old Boy’s Death In San Antonio

generic_graphic_crime_accident_cyclist_bike_bicycle_hit_and_run
now playing

Car Strikes And Kills Local Bike Rider

school safety
now playing

McAllen ISD To Hold Safety And Security Town Hall

SCHOOL THREAT-1
now playing

Teen Accused Of Threatening School Shooting Arrested

NIKOLAS CRUZ AT COURT HEARING
now playing

Florida Shooting Suspect In Brief Court Hearing

RUSSIA HACKING
now playing

Kremlin Dismisses US Election Indictment As Lacking Evidence

17 killed in garbage dump collapse in Mozambique
now playing

17 Killed In Garbage Dump Collapse In Mozambique

SYRIA TURKEY BORDERS
now playing

Turkey Denies Reports That Syria Will Aid Kurds

Ilmars Rimsevics
now playing

Latvian Central Bank Chief Is Released On Bail

DONALD TRUMP IMMIGRATION FAMILY BORDER WALL
now playing

Trump Revives Push For Limits On Immigrants Bringing Family

MEDICAL DOCTORS
now playing

Doctors Blast Trump's Mental Illness Focus To Fight Violence

(AP) – Authorities in San Antonio have charged a man with capital murder after the body of his girlfriend’s 4-year-old son was found lying next to him in a hotel room.

Michael Arroyo. Photo courtesy of Bexar County Sheriff’s’s Office

Police say the woman had left her three children in the care of her boyfriend, 32-year-old Michael Arroyo, at a San Antonio hotel Friday evening.  Investigators say the woman returned to the hotel room and found her son dead and lying next to Arroyo, who was intoxicated.   Police say the boy had visible head injuries and other bruising.

The woman’s two other children, ages 1 and 3, were taken to a local hospital for treatment of possible injuries.  Arroyo was also charged with two counts of injury to a child.   He was taken to a hospital for possible toxic ingestion.

Related posts:

  1. Police: Family Targeted In Restaurant Shooting
  2. Drug Deal Set Up On Facebook Ends With Teen Shot, Injured
  3. Cause Of Lyford Baby’s Death Still Unknown
  4. Local Boot Camp Instructor Arrested For Child Sexual Assault
Related Posts
SCHOOL THREAT

Teen Arrested On Charges Of Bringing Firearm To School

jsalinas 0
POLICE CRIME SCENE

Trooper Shot And Wounded While Pursuing Suspect

jsalinas 0
SHOOTING INVESTIGATION-1

Police: Family Targeted In Restaurant Shooting

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video