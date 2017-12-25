Home NATIONAL Man Charged With Attempted Murder After 2 Deputies Shot
(AP) – A Virginia man has been charged with attempted murder after police say he shot two sheriff’s deputies on Christmas Eve.  The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office says 39-year-old Douglas V. Johnson Jr. was arrested Sunday night after a domestic incident in Sterling, Virginia, about 30 miles northwest of Washington.

A spokesman for the office says deputies tried to arrest Johnson after he was in a fight with a relative. Authorities say one deputy used a stun device as the second tried to restrain Johnson.  Police say Johnson grabbed his own gun and shot the two deputies. They were hit in their arms and legs. They are recovering at a hospital.   Johnson is being held without bond. Records don’t list a lawyer for him.

