Man Charged With Breaking Neck Of Dog Bothering Him
Man Charged With Breaking Neck Of Dog Bothering Him

Kyle Rufus Childers
Man Charged With Breaking Neck Of Dog Bothering Him

(AP) – A 25-year-old man is jailed on $10,000 bond on animal cruelty charges after authorities say he broke the neck of a dog that had been abandoned at a North Texas trailer park and threw the animal in a trash container.

Parker County authorities say the dog was bothering Kyle Rufus Childers so he killed it. Sheriff Larry Fowler says a resident who’d been giving the dog food and water saw Childers discard the dog’s body.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports authorities retrieved the body and took it to a veterinarian. X-rays showed the fatal injury.  The dog’s owner, 39-year-old Anthony West, also was arrested for abandoning the animal. He’s free on bond. West told officials he left the dog at a farm but it apparently returned to the trailer park.

