Man Charged With His Mother’s Death

(AP) — A 32-year-old West Texas man has been charged with murder for the death of his mother three months ago. Police in Big Spring say the Oct. 22 death of 52-year-old Gloria Martinez at a home initially was reported to them as a suicide but a homicide investigation began because of “suspicious circumstances” related to the death.

Her son, Jason Luera, in jail since Dec. 9 as a parole violator, was charged with murder after police say he has acknowledged to his involvement in her death after additional evidence was presented to him. The nature of her death has not been disclosed. The Abilene Reporter-News reports Luera is held in the Howard County Jail on $300,000 bond. Big Spring is about 100 miles south of Lubbock.