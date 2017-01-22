Home TEXAS Man Charged With His Mother’s Death
Man Charged With His Mother’s Death
TEXAS
0

Man Charged With His Mother’s Death

0
0
murder investigation
now viewing

Man Charged With His Mother’s Death

GAVEL AND JUDGE
now playing

Convicted Ex-Judge Gives Up Law License

Texas Ranger Stan Guffey.
now playing

Memorial Dedicated To Texas Ranger Slain 30 Years Ago

u1_medicare-fraud
now playing

Feds Nab Palmhurst Doctor In Medicare Fraud Scheme

TonyYzaguirreMug
now playing

Yzaguirre Corruption Trial Set To Begin

PLANE CRASH CESSNA
now playing

2 Killed In Plane Crash, NTSB To Investigate

Jobless+Logo
now playing

December Jobless Rate Jumps In The Rio Grande Valley

SANCTUARY CITIES
now playing

Texas Gov. Says He'll Cut County's Funding Over Policy Change

1485107623565
now playing

Current, Former Major Leaguers Die In Dominican Crashes

George H.W. Bush, Barbara Bush
now playing

George H.W. Bush Improving, Wife Staying Night In Hospital

WhatsApp-Image-2016-09-25-at-19.34.53
now playing

Netanyahu Says He Had 'Warm Conversation' With Trump

(AP) — A 32-year-old West Texas man has been charged with murder for the death of his mother three months ago.  Police in Big Spring say the Oct. 22 death of 52-year-old Gloria Martinez at a home initially was reported to them as a suicide but a homicide investigation began because of “suspicious circumstances” related to the death.

Her son, Jason Luera, in jail since Dec. 9 as a parole violator, was charged with murder after police say he has acknowledged to his involvement in her death after additional evidence was presented to him. The nature of her death has not been disclosed.  The Abilene Reporter-News reports Luera is held in the Howard County Jail on $300,000 bond.  Big Spring is about 100 miles south of Lubbock.

Related posts:

  1. 4th Suspect Sought In Man’s Stabbing Death North Of Donna
  2. Harlingen Man Charged In Wreck That Killed Two Pharr Sisters
  3. Paper Airplane Hits Teacher In Eye; SC Student Arrested
  4. Man Accused Of Killing Orlando Officer Defiant In Court
Related Posts
GAVEL AND JUDGE

Convicted Ex-Judge Gives Up Law License

jsalinas 0
Texas Ranger Stan Guffey.

Memorial Dedicated To Texas Ranger Slain 30 Years Ago

jsalinas 0
PLANE CRASH CESSNA

2 Killed In Plane Crash, NTSB To Investigate

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video