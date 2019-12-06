Man Charged With Killing Daughter, Grandson With Ax

(AP) – A 72-year-old man has been charged with using an ax to kill his daughter and teenage grandson and to badly wound another grandson in September.

The Caller Times reported Wednesday that a Nueces County grand jury indicted Mohammad Sahi on Nov. 22. on charges of capital murder in the Sept. 12 killings of 47-year-old Nargis Zaman and 18-year-old Hamad Zaman at their home in Corpus Christi. Sahi, who was arrested at the home after the attack, is also accused of seriously injuring his 21-year-old grandson, Hamzah Zamad.