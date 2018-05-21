Home TEXAS Man Charged With Murder After Woman Run Over With Car
Man Charged With Murder After Woman Run Over With Car
TEXAS
0

Man Charged With Murder After Woman Run Over With Car

0
0
John Bogard 89 YR OLD RAN OVER WOMAN SEVERAL TIMES SAN ANTONIO PARKING LOT
now viewing

Man Charged With Murder After Woman Run Over With Car

Gov Greg Abbott at santa fe school shooting scene
now playing

Gov. Abbott Announces Makeup Of Initial Roundtable On School Safety

POLICE OFFICER KILLED POLICE DEATH
now playing

Maryland Gov.: Baltimore County Police Officer Fatally Shot

School Shooting Texas, Santa Fe, USA – 18 May 2018
now playing

TX HS Shooting Suspect Lawyers Deny Killing Due To Rejected Date

death investigation generic
now playing

Investigation Points To Possible Suicide Of Teenage Inmate At Evins Facility In Edinburg

POPE FRANCIS
now playing

LGBT Community Cheers Pope's 'God made you like this' Remark

NORTH CAROLINA MAN DRIVES INTER RESTAURANT KILLING DAUGHTER AND DAUGHTER IN LAW
now playing

Man Faces Murder Charges In Restaurant Crash That Killed Kin

SYRIA-CONFLICT
now playing

Syrian Military Declares Victory In Capital

SUPREME COURT
now playing

Divided Supreme Court Rules For Businesses Over Workers

Mohammad Javad Zarif
now playing

Iran Says 'sham' US Policy To Reap 'ill rewards'

Christina Delgado
now playing

Texas Mom Marched After Parkland, Then Her Town Was Next

(AP) – Authorities say an 89-year-old man has been charged with murder after a woman was run over with a car several times in San Antonio.  Police arrested John Bogard at his home Saturday after witnesses said he ran over the woman, described as being in her 80s, following an argument in an elementary school parking lot.

Authorities say Bogard allows homeless people to stay at a property near the school and that he got into an argument with the woman as she was leaving the property.

Police say witnesses told them that Bogard got into his car and ran the woman down, then backed up and ran her over again. Police say according to the witness accounts, Bogard got out of his car to look at the woman before driving away.  Two witnesses with permits to carry a weapon shot at Bogard’s car and blew out a tire.  It’s not clear if Bogard has an attorney to comment on his behalf.

Related posts:

  1. Man Faces Murder Charges In Restaurant Crash That Killed Kin
  2. Appeals Court Reverses Brownsville Man’s Cold-Case Murder Conviction
  3. Months-Old Baby Dies After Forgotten In Hot Parked Car
  4. Losing Candidate Among 6 Charged In Election Night Fight In Port Isabel
Related Posts
School Shooting Texas, Santa Fe, USA – 18 May 2018

TX HS Shooting Suspect Lawyers Deny Killing Due To Rejected Date

jsalinas 0
Christina Delgado

Texas Mom Marched After Parkland, Then Her Town Was Next

jsalinas 0
SANTA FE SCHOOL SHOOTING STUDENTS LAYING FLOWERS

Students Lay Flowers, Photos At School Memorial

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video