Man Charged With Murder In Disappearance Of Woman

(AP) – Lubbock police say a 25-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the disappearance of a woman five years ago in Lubbock.

Police said Saturday that Carlos Rodriquez has been charged with murder. Human remains were found buried in the backyard of a rental house in Lubbock on Friday, but those remains haven’t yet been identified.  Zoe Campos was 18 when she went missing in November 2013.

Rodriquez was already in the Lubbock County Detention Center when the murder warrant was served. He was in jail awaiting transport to prison for a four-year sentence after being convicted in a stalking case.  He remained in jail Sunday, with bond set at $500,000. Jail records didn’t list an attorney for him.

