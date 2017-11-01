Man Charged With Murder Of Woman Whose Body Was Burned

(AP) — Authorities have arrested a 61-year-old man who is being accused of killing a woman whose body was found burning on the side of a San Antonio road. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that Antonio Nuñez Jr. faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of 47-year-old Lisa Carter. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said Nuñez and Carter had been in and out of a relationship for many years and that the relationship had included violence.

Authorities say Carter’s body was found in August 2015. Her body had not been identified until last month as deputies had found no identifying documents when she was discovered. Investigators have not released a cause of death. Court records did not list an attorney for Nuñez.