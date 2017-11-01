Home TEXAS Man Charged With Murder Of Woman Whose Body Was Burned
Man Charged With Murder Of Woman Whose Body Was Burned
TEXAS
0

Man Charged With Murder Of Woman Whose Body Was Burned

0
0
antonio-nunez-jr-faces-a-first-degree-murder-charge
now viewing

Man Charged With Murder Of Woman Whose Body Was Burned

Engel Says Allegations Re Russia, Trump 'scary'

Sens. John McCain And Lindsey Graham Discuss Situation In Yemen
now playing

McCain Says He Gave Info To FBI

trumptowerdonald
now playing

Trump: Russia Has Nothing On Him

trump-and-cie-central-inteligince
now playing

Trump Blasts Intelligence Agencies Over Leak

foster-care
now playing

Judge: More Work Needed On Texas Foster Care Feform Plan

prisonbars10
now playing

Man Gets 40 Years In Death Of Motorcycle Officer

austin-police-department-shows-zacharay-khabir-anam
now playing

Chief: Handcuffed Man Talked Suicide Before Shooting Himself

glenn-beck
now playing

Glenn Beck Dismissed From Muslim Boy's Lawsuit Over Clock

dawnna-dukes
now playing

DA: Probe Of Texas House Member To Go Before Grand Jury

txm_799x418-safety
now playing

Texas Mutual Insurance

(AP) — Authorities have arrested a 61-year-old man who is being accused of killing a woman whose body was found burning on the side of a San Antonio road.  The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that Antonio Nuñez Jr. faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of 47-year-old Lisa Carter.  In a news release, the sheriff’s office said Nuñez and Carter had been in and out of a relationship for many years and that the relationship had included violence.

Authorities say Carter’s body was found in August 2015. Her body had not been identified until last month as deputies had found no identifying documents when she was discovered.  Investigators have not released a cause of death.  Court records did not list an attorney for Nuñez.

Related posts:

  1. 60 Year Sentence Handed Down In Houston Man’s Murder In Harlingen
  2. Suspected Cartel Gunmen Assassinate Top Prosecutor In Nuevo Laredo
  3. Opening Statements Set For Ruben Torres Capital Murder Trial
  4. McAllen Woman Charged-6 Months After Suspected Drunk Driving Death
Related Posts
foster-care

Judge: More Work Needed On Texas Foster Care Feform Plan

jsalinas 0
prisonbars10

Man Gets 40 Years In Death Of Motorcycle Officer

jsalinas 0
austin-police-department-shows-zacharay-khabir-anam

Chief: Handcuffed Man Talked Suicide Before Shooting Himself

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video