Man Charged With Slaying Of 16-Year-Old Girl

TEXAS
(AP) – A 24-year-old man is being held without bond and is charged with the slaying of a 16-year-old girl in Laredo.  Records show Mario Angel Gonzalez made an early morning court appearance Sunday following his arrest.

Police spokesman Jose Baeza tells the Laredo Morning Times only that Gonzalez was arrested following tips and information provided to authorities.  The girl’s body was found Thursday on walking trails behind a recreation center. Her car was found a few miles away. The victim’s name and the nature of her death also have been withheld.

Police have said relatives of the teenager filed a missing person’s report and then discovered her body by using an app that located her phone.

