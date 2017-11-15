Home LOCAL Man Condemned For Killing Donna Man Granted New Punishment Hearing
Man Condemned For Killing Donna Man Granted New Punishment Hearing
LOCAL
0

Man Condemned For Killing Donna Man Granted New Punishment Hearing

0
0
gavel
now viewing

Man Condemned For Killing Donna Man Granted New Punishment Hearing

William Hudson
now playing

Death Penalty For Man Convicted Of Killing 6

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Trump: Asian Countries Showed Him, U.S. Respect

APTOPIX Deadly California Shooting
now playing

California Shooter Wasn't Allowed To Have Guns

us mexico flag
now playing

Mexico, U.S. Law Enforcement Officers Engage In Border Security Training In McAllen

crime violent crime
now playing

Human Remains Confirmed To Be Those Of Edinburg Home Invasion Victim

39-year-old Alvaro Mata murdered his wife Jessica Cortina
now playing

Judge Orders $10 Million Bond For San Benito Man Accused Of Killing Wife

HAWAII ESCAPE
now playing

Hawaii Patient Faces Felony Escape Charge

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson
now playing

UK Unsure If This Marks Mugabe's 'downfall'

COURT JUDGE GAVEL
now playing

Fourth Suspect Arraigned In Rio Grande City Teen's Murder

OBAMACARE SYMBOL
now playing

'Obamacare' Sign-Ups About 45 Pct Ahead Of Last Year's Pace

An Alabama man condemned for killing and robbing a man in Donna 11 years ago has had his death sentence thrown out. In a 5-to-4 decision, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals Wednesday granted a new punishment trial for Douglas Armstrong.

A Hidalgo County jury had sentenced Armstrong to death after finding him guilty of slashing the neck of 60-year-old Rafael Castelan outside a bar in Donna in April 2006. But the appeals court ruled Armstrong’s trial attorneys conducted a constitutionally inadequate investigation when they presented their case for why Armstrong should not be given the death penalty.

The court said a more thorough investigation of Armstrong’s “squalid and dangerous home life”, along with expert testimony about his mental and physical health, may have convinced at least one juror to choose a life sentence.

Related posts:

  1. Judge Orders $10 Million Bond For San Benito Man Accused Of Killing Wife
  2. Death Penalty For Man Convicted Of Killing 6
Related Posts
us mexico flag

Mexico, U.S. Law Enforcement Officers Engage In Border Security Training In McAllen

jsalinas 0
crime violent crime

Human Remains Confirmed To Be Those Of Edinburg Home Invasion Victim

jsalinas 0
39-year-old Alvaro Mata murdered his wife Jessica Cortina

Judge Orders $10 Million Bond For San Benito Man Accused Of Killing Wife

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video