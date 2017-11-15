Man Condemned For Killing Donna Man Granted New Punishment Hearing

An Alabama man condemned for killing and robbing a man in Donna 11 years ago has had his death sentence thrown out. In a 5-to-4 decision, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals Wednesday granted a new punishment trial for Douglas Armstrong.

A Hidalgo County jury had sentenced Armstrong to death after finding him guilty of slashing the neck of 60-year-old Rafael Castelan outside a bar in Donna in April 2006. But the appeals court ruled Armstrong’s trial attorneys conducted a constitutionally inadequate investigation when they presented their case for why Armstrong should not be given the death penalty.

The court said a more thorough investigation of Armstrong’s “squalid and dangerous home life”, along with expert testimony about his mental and physical health, may have convinced at least one juror to choose a life sentence.