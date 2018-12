A man is headed to prison for 65 years in connection with the killing of a Nueces County transgender woman.

Cedric Green received the sentence today despite pleas from defense attorneys he only deserved 15 or so years behind bars. Prosecutors successfully argued Green was the ringleader in the plot to kill Elizabeth Montez over stolen money.

One other suspect agreed to a plea deal, while a second suspect was convicted in October. Another suspect will be tried later this month.

Photo courtesy of Nueces county jail