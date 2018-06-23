Home NATIONAL Man Convicted Of Escaping ICE Custody At NYC Airport
Man Convicted Of Escaping ICE Custody At NYC Airport
(AP) – A Senegalese man has been convicted of escaping from Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody in New York’s Kennedy International Airport.

A jury in federal court in Brooklyn deliberated for about two hours on Friday before finding Mohamadou Lamine Mbacke guilty of the misdemeanor.

Prosecutors had showed jurors a security videotape of Mbacke dashing through the airport last year after he ducked away from agents preparing to deport him to Senegal for a previous gun offense. Authorities tracked him down three days later in Chicago.

Defense attorney Jan Rostal accused federal authorities of falsely labeling her client as a threat to public safety. After the verdict, she said the case opened up questions about how the government handles deportations.

The conviction carries a sentence of up to one year behind bars.

