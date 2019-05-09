LOCAL

Man Convicted Of Murder Given Another Execution Date

By 51 views
0

Another execution date is being given to the south Texas man convicted of killing an elderly woman more than two decades ago.

Forty-one-year-old Ruben Gutierrez is now scheduled to die at the end of July. He was convicted of killing 85-year-old Escolastica Harrison at her mobile home park in 1998, an autopsy showing she had been beaten and stabbed multiple times.

Gutierrez was granted a stay of execution last August, weeks before his original execution date, after his lawyer filed to be removed from the case.

Cameron County Reports First Cases Of Mumps

Previous article

Census Says Texas Population Still Booming

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in LOCAL