Man Convicted Of Murder Given Another Execution Date

Another execution date is being given to the south Texas man convicted of killing an elderly woman more than two decades ago.

Forty-one-year-old Ruben Gutierrez is now scheduled to die at the end of July. He was convicted of killing 85-year-old Escolastica Harrison at her mobile home park in 1998, an autopsy showing she had been beaten and stabbed multiple times.

Gutierrez was granted a stay of execution last August, weeks before his original execution date, after his lawyer filed to be removed from the case.