Man Convicted Of Murder Over Van Attack On Muslims In London

(AP) – A man who drove a van into a crowd of worshippers near a north London mosque has been convicted of murder. A jury at Woolwich Crown Court on Thursday found Darren Osborne guilty of murder and attempted murder in the June 2017 attack in the city’s Finsbury Park neighborhood. A 51-year-old man, Makram Ali, was killed and nine people were injured.

Prosecutors said Osborne was influenced by far-right ideology and motivated by a hatred of Muslims, whom he saw as extremists or rapists in pedophile gangs. Osborne, of Cardiff, Wales, had pleaded not guilty. He claimed a man named Dave had been driving the van when it struck the crowd.