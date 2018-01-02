Home WORLD Man Convicted Of Murder Over Van Attack On Muslims In London
(AP) – A man who drove a van into a crowd of worshippers near a north London mosque has been convicted of murder.  A jury at Woolwich Crown Court on Thursday found Darren Osborne guilty of murder and attempted murder in the June 2017 attack in the city’s Finsbury Park neighborhood.  A 51-year-old man, Makram Ali, was killed and nine people were injured.

Prosecutors said Osborne was influenced by far-right ideology and motivated by a hatred of Muslims, whom he saw as extremists or rapists in pedophile gangs.  Osborne, of Cardiff, Wales, had pleaded not guilty.   He claimed a man named Dave had been driving the van when it struck the crowd.

