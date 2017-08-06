Man Convicted Of Smuggling Human Growth Hormone

(AP) – A Texas man has been found guilty in federal court in Missouri of smuggling human growth hormone to patients, including professional wrestlers. The U.S. Attorney’s office in St. Louis says 57-year-old George Patino of Houston was convicted Wednesday of conspiracy, distributing HGH for unauthorized medical purposes and smuggling. Federal prosecutors say Patino sent packages of HGH to a St. Louis-area doctor and his patients in 2014 and 2015.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch says court documents say patients included St. Louis-area professional wrestlers and athletic trainers. Prosecutors say the HGH came from a Korean manufacturer not approved to sell in the U.S. St. Louis County Dr. Michael Mimlitz pleaded guilty last year to one count of distributing misbranded drugs. He was sentenced to probation, fined $30,000 and agreed to forfeit $59,500.