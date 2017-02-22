Home NATIONAL Man Convicted Of Throwing Baby Son Off Bridge To His Death
Man Convicted Of Throwing Baby Son Off Bridge To His Death
NATIONAL
0

Man Convicted Of Throwing Baby Son Off Bridge To His Death

0
0
23-year-old Tony Moreno
now viewing

Man Convicted Of Throwing Baby Son Off Bridge To His Death

NASA PLANET EARTH SIZE PLANETS
now playing

7 Earth-Size Worlds Found Orbiting Star; Could Hold Life

Kavon D. McVay
now playing

Man Held In Quadruple Slaying

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu
now playing

Russia Military Acknowledges New Branch: Info Warfare Troops

TRANSGENDER BATHROOM
now playing

Official: Trump To Revoke Transgender Bathroom Guidance

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, left; Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, right
now playing

Trump Sends Top Aides To Mexico Amid Deep Strains With US

PAUL RYAN
now playing

House Speaker Getting Firsthand Look At US-Mexico Border

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement ICE-2
now playing

Sheriff Ends Pact With Feds Over Detention Policy

FATAL SHOOTINGS DEADLY SHOOTING
now playing

Officials: Man Shot By Deputies After He Kills Wife

CRIME
now playing

Jailer Charged With Smuggling Drugs Into Lockup

shooting
now playing

Officer Found Dead At Law Enforcement Shooting Range

(AP) – A Connecticut man accused of throwing his son off a bridge before jumping himself has been convicted of murder.  A jury convicted 23-year-old Tony Moreno on Wednesday of killing 7-month-old Aaden in July 2015.

Police say Moreno threw Aaden off the 90-foot-high Arrigoni Bridge that spans the Connecticut River between Middletown and Portland. Moreno then jumped himself but survived after spending several days in the hospital. The baby’s body was found 14 miles downstream two days later.

The Middletown man testified in his own defense, saying he dropped the child and did not intend to harm him.  Prosecutors say Moreno had a strained relationship with the boy’s mother.  Moreno faces up to 70 years in prison at sentencing.

Related posts:

  1. Officials: Man Shot By Deputies After He Kills Wife
  2. Man Held In Quadruple Slaying
  3. One Arrested After Houston Hospital Shooting Report
  4. Edinburg Man To Prison For 25 Years For Killing Roommate
Related Posts
Kavon D. McVay

Man Held In Quadruple Slaying

jsalinas 0
TRANSGENDER BATHROOM

Official: Trump To Revoke Transgender Bathroom Guidance

jsalinas 0
GAY+MARRIAGE+RINGS

After Legalization, States Continue To Debate Gay Marriage

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video