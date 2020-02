Starr County homicide investigators are questioning a person of interest after a man was shot to death early Thursday morning near the community of Garceno.

Sheriff’s deputies had responded at around 3:30 to a report of gunfire in the area, where they saw several vehicles speeding away. They followed a gray pickup truck to the hospital, where a passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead. He’s been identified as 34-year-old Arturo Gomez. One person was detained.