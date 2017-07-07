Home NATIONAL Man Dies After Bank Standoff With Police
(AP) – A man who claimed to have a bomb inside a suburban Atlanta bank has died after a standoff with police.  Cobb County Police Chief Mike Register told reporters Friday that the unidentified man had died but did not offer further details.

Earlier, at least two people were freed from the bank after a military-style vehicle rammed a back wall of the Wells Fargo building.  WSB-TV reported earlier that a man called the station saying he had a bomb and two people with him inside the bank. The unidentified man told the station the bomb had the power to “take out the room.”

