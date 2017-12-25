Home TEXAS Man Dies Retrieving Packages Left On Car Roof
Man Dies Retrieving Packages Left On Car Roof
TEXAS
0

Man Dies Retrieving Packages Left On Car Roof

0
0
auto deadly fatal crash-4
now viewing

Man Dies Retrieving Packages Left On Car Roof

DOG FIGHTING-VICIOUS DOG
now playing

Woman Dies In Dog Attack

INFANT BABY
now playing

Sheriff: Mother Admitted To Suffocating Infant

courtgavel
now playing

Second Woman Sues Houston For Rape Kit Testing Delay

Former Texas Congressman Bill Sarpalius
now playing

Former Texas Congressman Says He Was Abused At Boys Ranch

George R. Brown Convention Center.
now playing

Houston Convention Center Serves Christmas Meal After Harvey

f8cf1785-35b4-4382-9ade-5a63c7b95d06-large16x9_Fatal_CrashMGN
now playing

3 Dead, 2 Critical After Vehicle Crash

SHOOTING
now playing

Man Charged With Attempted Murder After 2 Deputies Shot

UNITED AIRLINES
now playing

United Apologizes To Passenger Who Says US Rep Got Her Seat

Homeless Feeding Fight
now playing

Cities, Volunteers Clash Over Feeding Homeless In Public

JERUSALEM
now playing

Guatemala Says It Is Moving Embassy In Israel To Jerusalem

(AP) – Police say a Texas man was struck and killed by a car as he retrieved a package that he had accidentally left on the roof of his car after a late-night shopping trip.  Waco police say the 59-year-old man died at the scene of the accident about 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police say the man may have left items on the roof while packing up in the parking lot.  A package flew from the roof into the traffic lane as he pulled out of the parking lot. Police say he stopped his car and walked into the roadway to retrieve the item when a passing car struck him.  Police have not released his name pending notification of his family.

Related posts:

  1. The Latest: Family IDs Felon Killed In Deputy Shooting
  2. Woman Dies In Dog Attack
  3. Two Arraigned On Murder Charges In Pharr Man’s Slaying
  4. Man Charged With Attempted Murder After 2 Deputies Shot
Related Posts
courtgavel

Second Woman Sues Houston For Rape Kit Testing Delay

jsalinas 0
Former Texas Congressman Bill Sarpalius

Former Texas Congressman Says He Was Abused At Boys Ranch

jsalinas 0
George R. Brown Convention Center.

Houston Convention Center Serves Christmas Meal After Harvey

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video