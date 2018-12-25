Home TEXAS Man Faces 4 Counts For Crash That Hurt Officers
TEXAS
0

Man Faces 4 Counts For Crash That Hurt Officers

0
0

Man Faces 4 Counts For Crash That Hurt Officers

US Says 8-Year-Old Guatemalan Boy Has Died In Custody

O'Rourke Seeks Help After ICE Drops Migrants At Bus Station

Texas Adds To Population But Growth Rate Slowing Down

Amnesty Says 37 Killed In Sudan's Anti-Government Protests

20 Hurt In Germany As Horse Carriages Collide On Christmas

Pope's Christmas Wish Is "fraternity"

Trump: 'Nothing new' On Shutdown, 'need border security'

Tsunami Toll Now 429 Dead, Thousands Homeless

Steve Mnuchin
now playing

Trump: 'I do' Have Confidence Treasury Secretary Mnuchin

Donald Trump
now playing

Trump Offers Holiday Greetings To US Troops

(AP) – Authorities say a 23-year-old man has been charged with four felonies after he allegedly crashed into a patrol vehicle, injuring two Houston police officers.  Cesar Collazo remained jailed Monday. He’s facing two counts of failure to stop and render aid and two counts of intoxication assault with serious bodily injury on a public servant.  Court records didn’t list an attorney for Collazo.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo says the two officers were expected to recover from their injuries.  John Daily will remain sedated for the next few days. He suffered burns on roughly 50 percent of his body.  Acevedo says Officer Alonzo Reid suffered some minor burns but was “in great spirits.”

Related posts:

  1. Burglary Victim Shoots McAllen Police Officer
  2. Inmate Faces April Execution For 1998 Dragging Death
  3. 20 Hurt In Germany As Horse Carriages Collide On Christmas
  4. Additional CBP Officers In Place To Speed Up Holiday Border Crossings
Related Posts

O’Rourke Seeks Help After ICE Drops Migrants At Bus Station

jsalinas 0

Texas Adds To Population But Growth Rate Slowing Down

jsalinas 0

Inmate Faces April Execution For 1998 Dragging Death

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video