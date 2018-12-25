Man Faces 4 Counts For Crash That Hurt Officers

(AP) – Authorities say a 23-year-old man has been charged with four felonies after he allegedly crashed into a patrol vehicle, injuring two Houston police officers. Cesar Collazo remained jailed Monday. He’s facing two counts of failure to stop and render aid and two counts of intoxication assault with serious bodily injury on a public servant. Court records didn’t list an attorney for Collazo.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo says the two officers were expected to recover from their injuries. John Daily will remain sedated for the next few days. He suffered burns on roughly 50 percent of his body. Acevedo says Officer Alonzo Reid suffered some minor burns but was “in great spirits.”