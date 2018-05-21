Home NATIONAL Man Faces Murder Charges In Restaurant Crash That Killed Kin
Man Faces Murder Charges In Restaurant Crash That Killed Kin
NATIONAL
Man Faces Murder Charges In Restaurant Crash That Killed Kin

NORTH CAROLINA MAN DRIVES INTER RESTAURANT KILLING DAUGHTER AND DAUGHTER IN LAW
Man Faces Murder Charges In Restaurant Crash That Killed Kin

(AP) – Families were eating a relaxed weekend lunch at the Surf and Turf Lodge when suddenly there was a loud boom and the splintering crash of a vehicle plowing into the restaurant.

Police say a man intentionally rammed a vehicle into the steak and seafood eatery shortly after midday Sunday in Bessemer City, leaving his 26-year-old daughter and his daughter-in-law dead and injuring his son, wife and granddaughter. The vehicle’s driver, Roger Self, was immediately arrested. Jail records show he’s been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Authorities say the preliminary evidence indicates he purposely drove all the way into the restaurant.  Caleb Martin, a 14-year-old who identified himself as a busboy at the restaurant, told WSOC-TV he saw the crash and heard a “loud boom.”

