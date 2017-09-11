Home LOCAL Man Facing Murder Charge In Elderly Woman’s Death In McAllen
Man Facing Murder Charge In Elderly Woman’s Death In McAllen
A McAllen man has reportedly confessed to killing his great-grandmother. 20-year-old James Whisenant has told police he suffocated 92-year-old Jimmie Tallon Whisenant – as she slept – early Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the younger Whisenant’s home in north McAllen a few hours later, and according to the criminal complaint obtained by CBS 4 News, Whisenant approached the officers and told them he was responsible for the death, and surrendered.

Whisenant was booked into the Hidalgo County jail on a charge of murder. An official cause of the elderly woman’s death has not yet been released.

