Home LOCAL Man Facing Murder Charges In Woman’s Death In McAllen
Man Facing Murder Charges In Woman’s Death In McAllen
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

Man Facing Murder Charges In Woman’s Death In McAllen

0
0
murder
now viewing

Man Facing Murder Charges In Woman’s Death In McAllen

Brownsville fire chief Carlos Elizondo
now playing

Suspended Brownsville Fire Chief Pleads Not Guilty To Theft Charges

CHURCH SHOOTING CROSSES
now playing

Company Seeks To Give Free Caskets For Victims

CLASSROOM SCHOOL TEACHER
now playing

Texas Board Again Rejects Mexican-American Studies Textbook

Juli Briskman FLIPPED BIRD AT PRES TRUMP MOTORCADE
now playing

Woman Fired After Being Photographed Giving Middle Finger To Presidential Motorcade

ROY HALLODAY
now playing

Eyewitness Says Roy Halladay Flew Low Before Fatal Crash

kidnapping
now playing

Kidnapping Warrant Out For Missing Brownsville Girl

CHURCH SHOOTING TEXAS SUTHERLAND SPRINGS SHOOTING
now playing

Officials Release Church Shooting Victims List

PHIL MURPHY NEW JERSEY NEW GOV
now playing

New Jersey's New Governor Thanks Supporters

Minneapolis elects transgender woman to City Council ANDREA JENKINS
now playing

Minneapolis Elects Transgender Woman To City Council

RARE SKIN DISEASE GENE THERAPY
now playing

Boy With Rare Disease Gets Brand New Skin With Gene Therapy

McAllen police have arrested a young man in the killing of an elderly woman. 20-year-old James Bryan Whisenant is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the death of 92-year-old Jimmie Tallon Whisenant in a home in north McAllen Tuesday.

Officers had responded to the home on the 5000 block of North 3rd Street at around 7:30 Tuesday morning and discovered the victim dead. Officers took the suspect into custody.

Police are not revealing the relationship between the two. They are also still awaiting an autopsy to determine how the elderly woman died.

Related posts:

  1. McAllen Man Charged With Murder In Healthcare Worker’s Death
  2. One Person In Custody In Woman’s Death In McAllen
  3. Mexican Citizen Facing Execution For Killing Cousin
  4. Suspended Brownsville Fire Chief Pleads Not Guilty To Theft Charges
Related Posts
Brownsville fire chief Carlos Elizondo

Suspended Brownsville Fire Chief Pleads Not Guilty To Theft Charges

jsalinas 0
kidnapping

Kidnapping Warrant Out For Missing Brownsville Girl

jsalinas 0
CHURCH SHOOTING TEXAS SUTHERLAND SPRINGS SHOOTING

Officials Release Church Shooting Victims List

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video