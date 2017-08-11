Man Facing Murder Charges In Woman’s Death In McAllen

McAllen police have arrested a young man in the killing of an elderly woman. 20-year-old James Bryan Whisenant is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the death of 92-year-old Jimmie Tallon Whisenant in a home in north McAllen Tuesday.

Officers had responded to the home on the 5000 block of North 3rd Street at around 7:30 Tuesday morning and discovered the victim dead. Officers took the suspect into custody.

Police are not revealing the relationship between the two. They are also still awaiting an autopsy to determine how the elderly woman died.