Man Fails To Make Case That DWI Laws Discriminate Against Alcoholics

(San Antonio, TX) — A San Antonio man in prison for DWI will stay put after failing to convince an Austin-based appeals court that the state’s drunk-driving standard discriminates against alcoholics.

Ralph Friesenhahn argued that his four-year prison term should be tossed out because the state’s legal blood-alcohol limit discriminates against people with a higher tolerance for alcohol. He said it violates the 14th Amendment’s equal protection clause and is therefore unconstitutional.

The 3rd Court of Appeals didn’t buy it. Friesenhahn was arrested after a DWI crash in Comal County, south of New Braunfels.

