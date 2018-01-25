Man Fatally Shot By FBI Agent During Raid

(AP) – Authorities say a man was fatally shot as FBI agents conducted an early-morning raid on a Houston home. FBI spokeswoman Christina Garza says an agent shot the man during an “operation” at the home shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday. The man, who hasn’t been identified, later died at a hospital.

Garza would not elaborate on why agents went to the home or the circumstances that precipitated the shooting. It’s not clear if the man was armed at the time. Houston police assisted at the scene.

A neighbor, Monique McKnight, told reporters that two adults and two children lived at the home and that she was questioned by agents seeking information about the children. No other information was immediately available.