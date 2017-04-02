Home TEXAS Man Fatally Shot By Police After Standoff At Texas Hotel
Man Fatally Shot By Police After Standoff At Texas Hotel
TEXAS
0

Man Fatally Shot By Police After Standoff At Texas Hotel

0
0
cometpingpongshooting
now viewing

Man Fatally Shot By Police After Standoff At Texas Hotel

AR-170119950
now playing

The Latest: Etihad To Allow Passengers From Banned Countries

207574
now playing

London Protesters Call For UK To Withdraw Trump Invitation

5894d1cc80a97_image
now playing

Texas Boy Lifts Toilet Lid, Finds Rattlesnake Hiding Inside

Broken Windshield Crime Scene
now playing

6 Kids Injured After SUV Crashes Into Texas Day Care Center

The global experiment of marijuana legalization
now playing

Alaska's Rejection Of Onsite Pot Use At Stores Gets Murky

62c2674a5a854dbf84eda23d480c3235-780×533
now playing

The Latest: Trump's Nominee For Army Secretary Drops Out

iranian-baby-heart-surgery-1486088732
now playing

Iranian Baby Will Be Allowed Into US For Life-Saving Surgery

0
now playing

Trump Seeks An Ally, Or At Least An Ear, In W.Va. Democrat

gettyimages-492636440
now playing

No Title Perhaps, But Ivanka Trump Is Playing Key Role

161107191121-04-donald-trump-1107-exlarge-169
now playing

On Foreign Policy, Trump Still Speaking Campaign Language

(AP) – A man has been fatally shot by officers at a North Texas hotel after police say he failed to drop a handgun he had fired inside his room.

In a statement, the Irving Police Department says officers were called to the hotel Friday evening after shots were fired in one of the rooms.

Officers identified the room and surrounded it when more shots were fired.

Police say the unidentified man exited the room and failed to drop his handgun after being asked to do so by officers.

Police say the three officers shot the man after fearing for their safety.

The identities of the suspect and the officers were not immediately released as the investigation into the shooting continues.

Related posts:

  1. UPDATE: McAllen Teen Remains Stable After Being Shot By Stepdad In Deadly Domestic Violence Attack
  2. Judge Fired After Drunken Driving Arrest
  3. Man Gets 5 Years For Synthetic Drugs Sold To Austin Homeless
  4. Police: Woman To Face Homicide Charge In Officer’s Death
Related Posts
5894d1cc80a97_image

Texas Boy Lifts Toilet Lid, Finds Rattlesnake Hiding Inside

Danny Castillon 0
Broken Windshield Crime Scene

6 Kids Injured After SUV Crashes Into Texas Day Care Center

Danny Castillon 0
TEXAS SCHOOL EVOLUTION AND CREATION

Texas Votes To Keep Science Lessons Challenging Evolution

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video