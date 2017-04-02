Man Fatally Shot By Police After Standoff At Texas Hotel

(AP) – A man has been fatally shot by officers at a North Texas hotel after police say he failed to drop a handgun he had fired inside his room.

In a statement, the Irving Police Department says officers were called to the hotel Friday evening after shots were fired in one of the rooms.

Officers identified the room and surrounded it when more shots were fired.

Police say the unidentified man exited the room and failed to drop his handgun after being asked to do so by officers.

Police say the three officers shot the man after fearing for their safety.

The identities of the suspect and the officers were not immediately released as the investigation into the shooting continues.