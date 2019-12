Officials say a man seen in a viral video firing a gun out of a moving vehicle is a Fort Bliss soldier.

Authorities say the video was recorded last Friday on Patriot Freeway South near Spur 601, and was posted to a popular Instagram page on Saturday. Johnathan Oneal turned himself in to police on Monday, and is being investigated by the department’s gang unit. He is charged on suspicion of discharging a weapon in certain municipalities.