Man Found Dead In Brownsville Resaca Identified

Brownsville police have identified the man found floating in the Fort Brown Resaca. He is 58-year-old Luis Fernando Contreras. Investigators say about all they know is that Contreras was staying at a nearby hotel and often traveled between Brownsville and Houston. Police say they don’t suspect foul play but are still awaiting the results of an autopsy. Toxicology tests are also being done.

Contreras was spotted in the resaca Monday evening by some UT-RGV students walking along Gorgas Drive. Authorities say the condition of his body indicated he had been in the water for a couple of days.