Man Found Dead May Be Linked To Shooting At NJ Judge’s House

News media is set up in front of the home of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas, Monday, July 20, 2020, in North Brunswick, N.J. A gunman posing as a delivery person shot and killed Salas' 20-year-old son and wounded her husband Sunday evening at their New Jersey home before fleeing, according to judiciary officials. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

(AP)–Judiciary officials say a gunman posing as a delivery person shot and killed the 20-year-old son of a federal judge and wounded her husband at their New Jersey home before fleeing.

Chief District Judge Freda Wolfson told The Associated Press the shooting at the North Brunswick home of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas, killed her son, Daniel. Wolfson says the judge’s husband, defense lawyer Mark Anderl, was injured.

Investigators are examining a possible connection between the shooting and the body of a man found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in Sullivan County, New York, a law enforcement official said. The man is being investigated in connection with the shooting, a law enforcement official and a judiciary official told The Associated Press.