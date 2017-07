Hidalgo County sheriff’s homicide investigators are scouring for clues around an area just west of Donna where a man was found dead Sunday. The man’s body was spotted near an orchard along Val Verde Road south of Business 83 at around 9:30 Sunday morning.

Officials say the victim was not carrying identification, but was Hispanic and appeared to be in his early 20’s. An autopsy will be conducted to determine how the man died.