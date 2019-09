Cameron County sheriff’s officials say it was a man from Pleasanton who was found dead in a field just west of San Benito.

The body of 66-year-old Arnulfo Garza was spotted Sunday afternoon not far from a canal bank near Zillock and Ratliff roads, and not far from the Fun-N-Sun RV Resort. Authorities are waiting for autopsy results to confirm how he died, but investigators aren’t suspecting foul play.