TEXAS Man Found Guilty In 2015 Shooting Death Of Dallas Dentist
Man Found Guilty In 2015 Shooting Death Of Dallas Dentist
TEXAS
Man Found Guilty In 2015 Shooting Death Of Dallas Dentist

(AP) – A Dallas County jury has found a 34-year-old man guilty of capital murder in the 2015 shooting death of a pediatric dentist.  Jurors deliberated for less than three hours before finding Kristopher Love guilty Thursday in the death of 35-year-old Kendra Hatcher.

Prosecutors say Love was hired to kill Hatcher, who was shot at her Dallas apartment complex in September 2015.  They say Hatcher’s death was orchestrated by Brenda Delgado, the former girlfriend of the man Hatcher was dating at the time.

Delgado is charged with capital murder and awaits trial. A third person, the suspected getaway driver, also is being held on a capital murder charge.  The punishment phase of Love’s trial is scheduled to begin Monday. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

