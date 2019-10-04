Man Found Guilty In Starr County Father, Son Murders

Starr County prosecutors have won a conviction in the trial of a man accused of killing a Rio Grande City man and his young son almost three years ago. After a 6-day trial, jurors Thursday found 20-year-old Jesus Angel Rebollar guilty of two counts of capital murder. Prosecutors say Rebollar was one of several men in a pickup truck from which a barrage of bullets were fired at a car being driven by 41-year-old Hector Garcia north of Rio Grande City the night of November 6th 2016. Garcia and his 3-year-old son Julian were killed. Rebollar, who was 17 at the time, was automatically sentenced to two life terms in prison.