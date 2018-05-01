Home TEXAS Man Gets 20 Years In Prison For Domestic Abuse
Man Gets 20 Years In Prison For Domestic Abuse
TEXAS
0

Man Gets 20 Years In Prison For Domestic Abuse

0
0
PRISON JAIL
now viewing

Man Gets 20 Years In Prison For Domestic Abuse

Russell Ziemba, 49
now playing

Judge Reduces Bond For Man Arrested At Hotel With Guns

FIRE AND FURY BOOK MICHAEL WOLFF
now playing

Sensational Book On Trump Is Top Seller Online

accidental shooting-2
now playing

Teen Killed By Relative In Accidental Shooting

JOBS EMPLOYMENT
now playing

US Employers Add 148,000 Jobs, Jobless Rate Stays 4.1 pct.

IRANIAN PROTEST IRAN PROTEST
now playing

Iran Complains About UK Coverage Of Protests

DONALD TRUMP AND STEVE BANNON
now playing

Trump Praises Bannon Being 'dumped' By Mercers

RUSSIAN PROBE RUSSIA INVESTIGATION
now playing

Senators Make Criminal Referral Of Dossier Author To DOJ

INVESTIGATION GENERIC
now playing

Man Who Took Girls Has Violent History

MICKEY GILLEY
now playing

Singer Mickey Gilley Recovering From SUV Rollover

e2753a4c-e3c5-4a50-87a1-ef8ee3ab6368-Deadly20shooting
now playing

2 Dead After Stolen Camera Exchange

(AP) – A Central Texas man described by a McLennan County prosecutor as a “serial domestic abuser” has been sentenced by a judge in Waco to 20 years in prison for assaulting the mother of his son.

The 20-year term was the maximum jurors in state District Judge Ralph Strother’s court could recommend for 42-year-old Danny Wayne Alcoser. The former mechanic and tow truck operator from Hewitt was convicted of three counts related to abuse. Two of the counts also carried $10,000 fines.

The Waco Tribune-Herald reports testimony showed Alcoser physically assaulted the mother of his young son at least four times beginning in October 2015 and also assaulted another woman in adjacent Hill County by choking her in front of her twin daughters and stuffing a comforter down her throat.

Related posts:

  1. Cause Of Fatal Fire In San Carlos Remains Unknown
  2. County Judge Warned About Misconduct
  3. FEMA Checks Dispersed Almost 8 Years After Hurricane Dolly
  4. Man Who Took Girls Has Violent History
Related Posts
Russell Ziemba, 49

Judge Reduces Bond For Man Arrested At Hotel With Guns

jsalinas 0
accidental shooting-2

Teen Killed By Relative In Accidental Shooting

jsalinas 0
INVESTIGATION GENERIC

Man Who Took Girls Has Violent History

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video