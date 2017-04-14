Home TEXAS Man Gets 5 Years For Stomping Death Of His Puppy
Man Gets 5 Years For Stomping Death Of His Puppy
TEXAS
Man Gets 5 Years For Stomping Death Of His Puppy

36-year-old Thyren Justus
Man Gets 5 Years For Stomping Death Of His Puppy

(AP) – A former Dallas man has been sentenced to five years in prison for the 2016 stomping death of his puppy following a night of drinking alcohol.  The Dallas Morning News reports 36-year-old Thyren Justus acknowledged being too drunk to remember beating his Australian shepherd named Luke.  A judge in Dallas sentenced Justus, who pleaded guilty to felony animal cruelty. Justice testified Thursday that he couldn’t recall what happened to his 5-month-old dog.

An attorney for Justus sought probation and said his client is a recovering alcoholic.  Dallas police in March 2016 responded to reports of a disturbance at some apartments, a dog barking and stomping sounds.  The News reports Justus was evicted following his arrest, moved to Oklahoma to live with a relative and later relocated to San Angelo.

