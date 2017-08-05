Home NATIONAL Man Gets Life Term For Killing 7-Year-Old Son
Man Gets Life Term For Killing 7-Year-Old Son
NATIONAL
Man Gets Life Term For Killing 7-Year-Old Son

(AP) – A Kansas man has been sentenced to life in prison for the killing of his 7-year-old son, whose remains were found in the family’s pig sty after what authorities described as systematic abuse.

Forty-six-year-old Michael Jones declined the judge’s offer to address the court during his Wyandotte County sentencing hearing Monday related to the 2015 death of Adrian Jones. He pleaded guilty in March to first-degree murder.

The boy’s stepmother, Heather Jones, pleaded guilty to the same charge in November and is serving a life term.   Authorities say Adrian died in September or October 2015, but his death wasn’t reported. His remains were found that November after authorities responding to a domestic disturbance learned he was missing.

