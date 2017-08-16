Man Gets Life Term For Killing Estranged Wife, Her Twin

(AP) – A North Texas man must serve life in prison without parole for the 2016 fatal shooting of his estranged wife and her twin sister. A judge sentenced 51-year-old Kelley Bigham after the McKinney man pleaded guilty Tuesday to capital murder. The Dallas Morning News reports prosecutors could have sought the death penalty if the killing of multiple persons case went to trial. McKinney police in June 2016 answered a domestic violence call at the Bigham home.

Officers found the bodies of 49-year-olds Karen Bigham and Kathy Boobar.Investigators say Kelley Bigham was upset that his wife wanted a divorce and he shot the twins while stopping at the house to get some belongings. The couple’s adult daughter fled unharmed and summoned police. Bigham was caught about 60 miles (96 kilometers) away.