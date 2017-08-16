Home TEXAS Man Gets Life Term For Killing Estranged Wife, Her Twin
Man Gets Life Term For Killing Estranged Wife, Her Twin
TEXAS
0

Man Gets Life Term For Killing Estranged Wife, Her Twin

0
0
PRISON JAIL
now viewing

Man Gets Life Term For Killing Estranged Wife, Her Twin

Amy Panzeca
now playing

Police: Teacher Let Son Sell LSD And Allowed Teens To Use It

NUCLEAR BOMB SHELTER
now playing

Nuclear Threats Bring Back Old Fears

PLANNED PARENTHOOD
now playing

Federal Court: Arkansas Can Block Planned Parenthood Money

CHARLOTTSVILLE CAR RAMING INTO CROWD
now playing

Man Recounts Pushing Fiancee Away From Car During Protest

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Trump Disbands Manufacturing Council

MATERNITY
now playing

Texas OKs Bill To Address Its High Maternal Mortality Rate

TEXAS CAPITOL
now playing

Texas House Adjourns, Leaving Tax Bill's Fate Uncertain

SPACE X
now playing

SpaceX Dragon Delivers Scientific Bounty To Space Station

20 immigrants found locked in a semitrailer in West Texas
now playing

20 Immigrants Found Locked In A Semitrailer In West Texas

LONESTAR FLIGHT
now playing

Lone Star Flight Museum Planes Fly From Galveston To Houston

(AP) – A North Texas man must serve life in prison without parole for the 2016 fatal shooting of his estranged wife and her twin sister.  A judge sentenced 51-year-old Kelley Bigham after the McKinney man pleaded guilty Tuesday to capital murder. The Dallas Morning News reports prosecutors could have sought the death penalty if the killing of multiple persons case went to trial.  McKinney police in June 2016 answered a domestic violence call at the Bigham home.

Officers found the bodies of 49-year-olds Karen Bigham and Kathy Boobar.Investigators say Kelley Bigham was upset that his wife wanted a divorce and he shot the twins while stopping at the house to get some belongings.   The couple’s adult daughter fled unharmed and summoned police.  Bigham was caught about 60 miles (96 kilometers) away.

Related posts:

  1. Edinburg-Area Man Charged In Killings Of Wife, Mother-In-Law
  2. Brownsville Man Sentenced For Murdering His Parents
  3. San Benito Man Killed In Kentucky Freeway Accident
  4. Child Porn Investigation Lands McAllen Man In Prison
Related Posts
MATERNITY

Texas OKs Bill To Address Its High Maternal Mortality Rate

jsalinas 0
TEXAS CAPITOL

Texas House Adjourns, Leaving Tax Bill’s Fate Uncertain

jsalinas 0
20 immigrants found locked in a semitrailer in West Texas

20 Immigrants Found Locked In A Semitrailer In West Texas

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video