Man Gets Prison For Ramming Truck Into Base’s Gate

(AP) – A man who intentionally rammed a stolen pickup truck into the gates of a naval air station in Texas has been sentenced to nearly three years in federal prison.

Federal prosecutors say Brian Dale Robinson of Beeville, Texas, was sentenced Tuesday to 33 months in prison and ordered to pay more than $12,000 in restitution to the Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi. No one was hurt in the October ramming.

The Corpus Christi station is the same base where a gunman opened fire last month, wounding a sailor before the gunman was fatally shot by security personnel.