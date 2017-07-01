Home TEXAS Man Gets Prison For Shining Laser At Texas TV Helicopter
Man Gets Prison For Shining Laser At Texas TV Helicopter
TEXAS
0

Man Gets Prison For Shining Laser At Texas TV Helicopter

0
0
151112075054-plane-helicopter-laser-attacks-full-169
now viewing

Man Gets Prison For Shining Laser At Texas TV Helicopter

jhgjg
now playing

Critics Pan Texas' Issuing Of Preliminary A-F School Ratings

microcephaly
now playing

Child Born In Austin Area With Microcephaly Has Zika Virus

gjhg
now playing

Report On Election Hacking Says Russia Plans To Do More

lead_960
now playing

To Celebrate Inaugural Or Not? Trump Critics Are Divided

beating
now playing

Judge Refuses To Release 4 Accused Of Beating Disabled Youth

esteban-santiago-1483787376
now playing

Relatives: Airport Shooting Suspect Had Mental Health Issues

b868b13b404d4cd58c8a6588409b023f-1020×796
now playing

Airport Shooting Raises Questions About Guns In Baggage

wireap_f0f86b5eb1c54857a70e27583c24291f_12x5_1600
now playing

The Latest: Storm Causes Flight Cancellations, Power Outages

untitled
now playing

The Latest: Ft. Lauderdale Airport Reopens After Shooting

mexico-violence
now playing

Suspected Cartel Gunmen Assassinate Top Prosecutor In Nuevo Laredo

(AP) – A federal judge has sentenced a San Antonio man to eight months in prison for shining a laser on a television news helicopter.

Christopher B. Evans was sentenced on Friday for his Sept. 13 guilty plea to aiming a laser pointer at a flying aircraft. The 25-year-old Evans could have been sentenced to up to five years in federal prison and fined up to $250,000.

A WOAI-TV news helicopter was flying north of San Antonio International Airport early the morning of Oct. 27, 2015, when it was hit by the laser strike.

Related posts:

  1. Mission Developer Admits Involvement In Massive Money Laundering Scheme
  2. Ex-Detention Officer Gets 1 Year In Jail For Inmate Assault
  3. Inmate Found Dead at Lopez State Jail In Edinburg
  4. Texas ‘bathroom bill’ Unveiled Ahead Of 2017 Session
Related Posts
jhgjg

Critics Pan Texas’ Issuing Of Preliminary A-F School Ratings

Danny Castillon 0
microcephaly

Child Born In Austin Area With Microcephaly Has Zika Virus

Danny Castillon 0
mexico-violence

Suspected Cartel Gunmen Assassinate Top Prosecutor In Nuevo Laredo

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video