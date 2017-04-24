Home NATIONAL Man Held After 2 Children Found In Trash Container
Man Held After 2 Children Found In Trash Container
(AP) – Police in Alabama say a man is charged with abuse after allegedly locking two young children inside a trash bin container where authorities found them covered in ants.

A statement issued Monday by Dothan police says 25-year-old Lorenzo McCullough is being held without bond.

Police say a 2-year-old and a 4-year-old were found early Sunday inside a brick structure that contained trash bins. The children were covered by ants, and both were taken to a hospital.

Authorities had received a call earlier from someone saying McCullough was suicidal and threatening to harm the children. Officers found him hiding in a closet and located the children later.

Court records aren’t available to show if McCullough has a lawyer. Police haven’t said whether there’s a relationship between the man and the children.

