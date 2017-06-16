Man Held In Slaying Of 2 Women Now Charged With Sex Assault

(AP) – Investigators say a man who sexually assaulted and then killed two women in separate attacks now is charged with raping a woman in South Texas.

A spokeswoman for the Cameron County district attorney’s office says 23-year-old Reginald Gerard Kimbro was indicted Wednesday on charges that include aggravated sexual assault. Authorities say he assaulted an Oklahoma woman at a South Padre Island resort in 2014. It’s not clear why the charges are being filed now.

Kimbro is being held at the Tarrant County jail on a capital murder charge that he killed 22-year-old Molly Matheson, who was found slain in her Fort Worth apartment April 10. He’s also charged in the death days later of 36-year-old Megan Getrum of Plano. Online jail records do not indicate an attorney for Kimbro.