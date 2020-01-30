Man Hit With Maximum Sentence In DWI Death Of Sheriff’s Dispatcher

The man responsible for the drunk driving death of a Hidalgo County sheriff’s dispatcher has been hit with a 20-year prison term. 275th District Court Judge Marla Cuellar Thursday handed down the maximum sentence against 21-year-old Orlando Zuniga Rodriguez.

Rodriguez had pleaded guilty Monday to a single count of intoxication manslaughter stemming from the violent wreck that killed 29-year-old Sandra Coronado a little more than a year ago.

Rodriguez was 20 years old on December 9th 2018, and was under the influence of alcohol and drugs, when he barreled onto I-69C from a sidestreet and plowed his pickup truck into the side of Coronado’s SUV, as she was driving to work that morning.