Man Hospitalized After Fire Outside Trump Hotel

(AP) — A man was taken to a hospital after he says he tried to light himself on fire outside the Trump International Hotel in Washington as a protest.  A police incident report states that an officer saw a person set himself on fire Tuesday night and called for an ambulance. D.C. Fire and EMS spokesman Vito Maggiolo says an ambulance was sent to the area of the Pennsylvania Avenue hotel.  Maggiolo says a man with burn injuries was taken to a hospital with potentially serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

WRC-TV reports the man says he tried to light himself on fire as a protest. In a video, the unidentified man says he was protesting the election of somebody who’s “incapable of respecting the Constitution.”

